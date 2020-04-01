Champions League & Europa League suspended 'until further notice'

All Champions League and Europa League matches have been suspended "until further notice" by Uefa because of the global coronavirus pandemic.

All national team games in June have also been postponed, including play-off matches for Euro 2020 - already postponed to 2021 - and qualifying matches for the Women's Euro 2021.

The European governing body's 55 member associations met on Wednesday.

The Premier League is suspended until at least 30 April.

The Euro 2020 play-offs are set to feature Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland and Scotland.

More to follow.