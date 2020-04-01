Premier League players in 'moral vacuum' and should sacrifice salary - politicians

Tottenham, Newcastle and Norwich have all furloughed non-playing staff

Premier League footballers are living in a “moral vacuum” and should be the first to sacrifice salaries during the coronavirus pandemic, say politicians.

Julian Knight, the chair of the Department for Culture, Media and Sport committee, had condemned the actions of some Premier League clubs, who have furloughed non-playing staff.

Tottenham, Newcastle and Norwich have opted to utilise the government’s job retention scheme during the pandemic.

“It sticks in the throat,” said Knight.

“This exposes the crazy economics in English football and the moral vacuum at its centre.”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan told BBC Radio 5 Live that top-flight players should be the ones to “carry the burden”.

“My view is always that those who are the least well off should get the most help,” he said.

“Highly paid football players are people who can carry the greatest burden and they should be the first one to, with respect, sacrifice their salary, rather than the person selling the programme or the person who does catering or the person who probably doesn’t get anywhere near the salary some of the Premier League footballers get.

“It should be those with the broadest shoulders who go first because they can carry the greatest burden and have probably got savings, rather than those who were in catering or hospitality who have probably got no savings and live week by week and who probably won’t get the [government] benefits for five weeks.”

A number of clubs have taken other steps to reduce their costs while football is suspended during the coronavirus pandemic.

Players at Championship leaders Leeds United have already volunteered to take a wage deferral while Birmingham City players who earn more than £6,000 a week have been asked to take a 50% cut for the next four months.

In Europe, Barcelona players have taken a 70% pay cut while Juventus players and manager Maurizio Sarri have agreed to freeze their pay for four months.

However, Lord Mervyn King, former governor of the Bank of England, says Tottenham's decision is fair, and Brighton chairman Paul Barber says he can understand why clubs such as Tottenham would furlough staff.

Brighton have committed to playing all matchday staff until the end of the season but Barber says he cannot rule out having to make cuts.

“It’s a very difficult time for everybody and I can fully understand why people think that the football industry and particularly the Premier League has got a lot of cash,” he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“In many cases that’s not the case, it’s a bit of a myth, but what we have to do is protect jobs.

“We’re doing whatever we can to do that and that’s the priority at the moment for just about every industry in the country, including ours.”

Premier League and English Football League clubs are set to discuss a collective wage deferral agreement at a meeting with the Professional Footballers’ Association on Wednesday.