Coronavirus: London Mayor Sadiq Khan asks city's top clubs for NHS support

London's top football clubs have been asked to help support the National Health Service through the coronavirus crisis, by the city's mayor Sadiq Khan.

The services of team doctors, physiotherapists, paramedics and club facilities are needed.

Khan has written to Premier League sides Arsenal, Chelsea, Crystal Palace and West Ham, as well as Brentford, Charlton, Fulham, Millwall and QPR.

"I’m grateful for the hugely positive response we have received," said Khan.

"I have outlined what they can do to help our fantastic NHS.

"As we work together to tackle coronavirus, the community spirit of London’s football clubs has shone through."

As well as providing skilled staff and stadium facilities, clubs have been asked to help with creating accommodation for NHS staff working away from self-isolating families so they can continue to work.

Care workers also require lodgings in order to stay close to makeshift field hospitals in London.

Tottenham are already helping, while Watford are outside of Greater London.