Charlton Athletic: ESI board say Championship club is not for sale

Charlton won promotion from League One last season via the play-offs

Charlton Athletic's majority shareholder Tahnoon Nimer says he is not looking to sell the Addicks and has reiterated his commitment to the club.

The Syrian businessman, who took over Charlton in January, says documents showing proof of funding have been sent to the English Football League.

"These are tough times for any club," a statement from Charlton’s board of directors said.

"We are 100% focused on seeing Charlton through this difficult period."

They added: "This will require investment and the first instalment of that investment will come in April."

Nimer's company East Street Investments bought the south-east London club from previous owner Ronald Duchatelet at the start of the year.

However, the club are currently under a transfer embargo after ESI failed to provide proof to the EFL of how the Addicks can be funded until June 2021.

Executive chairman Matt Southall and director Jonathan Heller were removed from Charlton's board on 20 March following a falling-out with Nimer, with Bucharest-based pair Marian Mihail and Claudiu Florica appointed in their places.

"The club is not for sale and the majority shareholder, His Excellency Tahnoon Nimer, is not looking for a buyer," the statement on the club website added.

"The club has submitted documents for EFL approval to demonstrate the source and sufficiency of funds.

"The club will remain in contact with the EFL with the aim of providing the necessary information as required by the league as soon as possible, so we can successfully conclude matters."

Charlton are in the Championship relegation zone but the 2019-20 season was halted earlier this month because of the coronavirus pandemic, with all football in England suspended until at least 30 April.