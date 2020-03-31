Europa League: Rangers and Celtic fined over incidents in knockout games

Celtic boss Neil Lennon was held responsible for the late kick-off of his side's game in Copenhagen

Rangers and Celtic have both been fined by Uefa for incidents during their Europa League knockout-stage matches.

The Ibrox club have been found guilty of three offences, while Celtic have been ordered to pay £13,300 for the late kick-off of their last-32 first leg at FC Copenhagen, with manager Neil Lennon held responsible and warned.

Rangers are fined £8865 for a fan invading the Ibrox pitch during the last-32 win over Braga, and £4650 for the throwing of fireworks during the same match.

The Ibrox club have also been fined £4650 for "the throwing of objects" during the last-16 home defeat to Bayer Leverkusen.

More to follow.