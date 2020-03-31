David Jeffrey: Ballymena boss extends stay with Sky Blues

David Jeffrey guided United to their best league finish for 40 years in 2019

Ballymena United manager David Jeffrey has signed a new deal which will keep him at the Showgrounds until at the least the 2022/23 season.

The former Linfield boss joined the Sky Blues in 2016 with the club winning the League Cup a year later.

Jeffrey said he is "very delighted" to secure a two-year extension, which will see him become the club's longest serving manager.

Bryan McLaughlin is also staying as Jeffrey's assistant.

Jeffrey has brought European football to United along with a number of final appearances, but they have struggled in the league this season and sit 10th in the Premiership.

"This season really started where we left off last year, with just a few weeks break we were right back at it, progressing in Europe and everything that brought with it," Jeffrey told the club website.

Slump in form

"We'll be the first to admit that after that it has been horrible - there's no point saying otherwise.

"Although this has been a challenging season, and too many weekends Bryan, I and the players have gone home unhappy, we also have to consider the journey we have been on the last four years.

"There will always be down days, but particularly at these times I have a simple saying 'look after those who look after you - loyalty is everything', and that is a two way street.

"We have always said that we are here to serve, and will be here and want to be here as long as the club want us. We are extremely privileged and blessed to be Sky Blue."