Scottish Gossip: Coronavirus, Rangers, Aberdeen, Motherwell, SPFL, Europa League

Jim McColl has not ruled out the possibility of one day buying Rangers (Daily Record).

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has taken a pop at critics as the striker and his team-mates face an uncertain end to the campaign (Daily Record).

Jamie Murphy hopes he can still win a title at Rangers despite his contract being up in the summer (Scottish Sun).

Ex-Aberdeen striker Frank McDougall fears clubs will go out of business do to the Covid-19 pandemic (Press & Journal)

Former Motherwell manager Mark McGhee has called for a dose of reality while claiming finishing the season is "nonsense" (Daily Record).

A report has claimed Rangers could be forced to play their Europa League second leg against Bayer Leverkusen next season (Daily Record).

Former Rangers defender Gordon Petric has donated around £50,000 to fight coronavirus (The Herald).