Sixty-six non-league clubs send open letter to FA over expunging season

Some men's teams, such as Jersey Bulls and Vauxhall Motors, had already secured promotion to step five of the non-league pyramid, but their promotions are due to be cancelled

Sixty-six non-league clubs have sent an open letter to the Football Association, calling for it to "urgently" reconsider the decision to expunge their seasons.

Meanwhile, some MPs have told clubs they will write to Sports Minister Caroline Dinenage asking for her to intervene in what one described as a "disappointing" decision.

It was announced last week that football in England below the National League's three divisions would end immediately with results expunged.

It means there will be no promotion or relegation in these 91 leagues. The same applies in the women's game below the Women's Super League and Championship level.

The decision is yet to be ratified by the FA Council.

The coronavirus pandemic has decimated all sports, with fixtures suspended earlier this month.

The letter says: "Our concern is grounded primarily in the needless and inexplicable haste exercised in reaching the decision, coupled with a total lack of substantive dialogue or consultation with affected clubs.

"The decision also disregards the millions of pounds invested and countless hours expended collectively by clubs, and so has critical financial implications.

"In writing this joint letter, we recognise that the decision to expunge results for the 2019-20 season still pends official ratification from the FA Council.

"However, we believe it is unacceptable that such a decision has been handed down to us in this manner. We urgently seek constructive dialogue with the FA with the aim to have the decision reconsidered."

BBC Sport has seen communication between clubs and their local MPs demonstrating that they have written, or will be writing, to the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport on this issue.

The letter says that if there is no consensus reached with the clubs, they will "embark on potential legal recourse".