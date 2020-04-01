Scottish Gossip: Coronavirus, Hearts, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hibs

Manager Daniel Stendel has claimed there is a relegation break clause in his Hearts contract. (Daily Record)

The Tynecastle players are willing to take wage deferrals to help their club through the coronavirus crisis. (Daily Record)

Expanding the Scottish Premiership to 14 teams to save Hearts would be "a joke", says former St Mirren chairman Stewart Gilmour.(The Herald)

Former Scottish FA chief executive Gordon Smith fears half of Scotland's clubs could go to the wall without Uefa and government intervention. (Scottish Sun)

Aberdeen's players are considering deferring wages in an attempt to help the club. (Scottish Sun)

Hibernian midfielder Scott Allan says it is inevitable that players will have to take pay cuts. (Scottish Sun)

Allan has also told how diabetes left him unable to see the ball while playing in a game against Rangers for Dundee. (Daily Record)

Striker Jason Cummings says he has no regrets about leaving Hibs in 2017. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Kilmarnock confirm they have paid all staff in full for the month of March. (Daily Record)