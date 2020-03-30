Scottish Gossip: Coronavirus, Celtic, Rangers, Hibs, Aberdeen, Motherwell

From the section

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard is a £30m target for Newcastle United, who are also keeping tabs on Rangers' frontman Alredo Morelos. (Star)

Businessman and Rangers fan Jim McColl says he was approached about investing in the Ibrox club. (Record)

Hibernian are still drawing up recruitment plans despite uncertainty over when football will restart. (Scotsman)

Celtic manager Neil Lennon fears Scottish football is locked in a desperate battle for survival. (Herald)

Scotland defender Declan Gallagher could extend his Motherwell contract after a "fairytale" season. (Scottish Sun)

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has called for clarity from the football authorities. (Press & Journal)

Scottish clubs are expected to be afforded a mini pre-season before resuming competitive action. (Record)

Motherwell striker Tony Watt claims he as slapped around the head by a coach during his spell in Belgium. (Scottish Sun)