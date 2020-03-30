Scottish football updates amid coronavirus pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has caused havoc with Scottish football, forcing difficult decisions and pleas for help from clubs across the country.

With the situation in a state of flux amid the shutdown, BBC Scotland brings you the latest updates from your club.

Chairman Dave Cormack expects his club to suffer a £5m shortfall from the lack of football. However, he says that does not necessarily mean there will need to be wage cuts.

Aberdeen have asked fans to buy season tickets early and sign up to the AberDNA scheme where they can contribute a small monthly fee towards the football operations.

However, the Pittodrie club have revealed the pandemic protection cover in their insurance policy will cease at the end of April.

The Scottish Premiership leaders are looking for a "fair and reasonable solution" to the league campaign, says chief executive Peter Lawwell.

Celtic are 13 points clear of second-place Rangers having played a game more. Manager Neil Lennon has insisted they should be declared champions if the campaign is not completed.

The club's charity foundation is to spend an initial £150,000 on helping vulnerable locals during the pandemic.

Hamilton are second bottom of the Premiership, but have made no official comment on their preference for how the season is resolved.

Chairman Allan Maitland said: "We will be doing everything we can to protect the jobs and livelihoods of everyone connected with our club."

Hearts, currently four points adrift at the bottom, would be relegated if the league was ended as it stands. Owner Ann Budge says such a scenario would lead to her seeking legal advice.

Hearts have asked all staff to take a 50% pay cut while football is on hiatus, with captain Steven Naismith the first to publicly accept this reduction.

Players will continue to be paid in full until the end of March, but have been told the club has the right to suspend salaries after that. Hearts were unsuccessful in securing more funds from the bank.

The shutdown has left Hibernian "under the most severe strain and threat," says chairman Ron Gordon, who warned "difficult decisions" will have to be made to help the club survive.

Players have reportedly been asked to defer a portion of their salaries.

"We have already begun making operational adjustments to impact our costs and will be taking further steps to mitigate the effects of the crisis on our club," Gordon added.

The Killie Trust have offered to bring forward the scheduled handover of £40,000 to the club to provide a timely cash injection.

The Trust have also donated a further £10,000 of general funds.

Livingston are offering fans the chance to become shareholders if they pledge at least £20 per month until May next year.

So far, 125 supporters - plus members of the club's staff and directors - have signed up to this operating fund.

Concluding the Scottish football season "becomes more unrealistic" every day, says Motherwell chief executive Alan Burrows.

Burrows, who sits on the SPFL board, confirmed Motherwell recently received an advanced payment of £395,000 plus VAT from the league along with Celtic and Rangers while the other top-flight clubs were paid £157,500 plus VAT.

The Fir Park chief executive clarified this is due to those being the only three teams guaranteed to finish in the top six.

The season should be finished with all teams completing their fixtures to protect "the integrity of sport in Scotland," says Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson.

Dave King, who left his role as chairman on Friday, said a fresh influx of cash into the club was "on hold", but Rangers countered that by claiming "significant investment" has already been received, with "further commitments" in place.

Midfielder Ross McCrorie, who is on loan at Portsmouth, tested positive for coronavirus.

The Dingwall side have been active on social media during the shutdown, taking part in a number of challenges to pass the time without football.

However, they have yet to make any announcement on what a lengthy postponement would mean for the club.

Owner Geoff Brown said he agrees that the league campaign should be concluded, while he has also called for the League Cup to be scrapped for a year to ease fixture congestion next season.

St Mirren have elected not to put season tickets for next term on sale yet while they await clarity, with the club currently two points above the relegation play-off spot.

Fans who have not requested refunds from their current season tickets in order to help the club will be rewarded with free entry to a League Cup game and a pre-season friendly next campaign.

Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland says he would rather his side - who are 14 points clear - won the title on the pitch rather than being handed it.

striker Lawrence Shankland says he would rather his side - who are 14 points clear - won the title on the pitch rather than being handed it. Partick Thistle have vowed all staff will be retained and paid in full until the end of May. The Firhill club have also appealed for donations, with fans already exceeding a £20,000 target. Thistle, bottom of the Championship with nine games remaining, say they have a "strong financial base" but face "uncertainty" with no income from matches for the foreseeable future.

have vowed all staff will be retained and paid in full until the end of May. The Firhill club have also appealed for donations, with fans already exceeding a £20,000 target. Thistle, bottom of the Championship with nine games remaining, say they have a "strong financial base" but face "uncertainty" with no income from matches for the foreseeable future. Alloa Athletic chairman and Scottish FA vice-president Mike Mulraney says "I don't want to predict the demise of any football club. I can predict incredible financial turmoil for football".

Raith Rovers fans have donated more than £40,000 through a crowdfunding campaign to help the club.

fans have donated more than £40,000 through a crowdfunding campaign to help the club. Staff at Montrose have offered to take wage cuts, with some saying they are prepared to waive their salary altogether.

have offered to take wage cuts, with some saying they are prepared to waive their salary altogether. Players and management at Dumbarton are taking a 50% deferral on wages until further notice.

are taking a 50% deferral on wages until further notice. Forfar Athletic are planning cost-cutting talks with staff and estimate that the shutdown will cost them around £80,000.

are planning cost-cutting talks with staff and estimate that the shutdown will cost them around £80,000. Peterhead chairman Rodger Morrison is providing free accommodation for NHS staff at his B&B restaurant.

Cowdenbeath , fourth in League Two, say they cannot sell season tickets for next term without knowing which division they will be in.

, fourth in League Two, say they cannot sell season tickets for next term without knowing which division they will be in. Stenhousemuir chairman Iain McMenemy says if top-flight sides agree to a small cut in their revenue share from the SPFL they can "save just about over other club" Scotland. Stenhouemuir are among a number of clubs to offer a community help scheme aimed to providing assistance to the most vulnerable. They have also launched a share issue, and have auctioned off the chance to play for the team, while manager Davie Irons and his coaching staff, Kevin McGoldrick and David Binnie, have waived their salaries.