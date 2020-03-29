'We need to make sure we are all in this together' - Stenhousemuir chairman

Stenhousemuir have been running a community initiative to help out those in need

Top flight sides agreeing to a small cut in revenue can "save just about every other club" in Scotland, says Stenhousemuir chairman Iain McMenemy.

The Scottish Professional Football League and Scottish FA have made advanced payments to all 42 clubs.

But, with all games suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, there is widespread financial concern.

"We need to make sure we are all in this together, then we can start to plot a way out," said McMenemy.

"We are all going to have to take a hit here. We are all going to be in a worse position. Players are going to have to take wage cuts, clubs are going to lose money hand over fist and sponsors will have to come to the conclusion that they are not going to get their whole package delivered this season.

"There has been £4.5m put into Scottish football, that's £1.5m from the SFA and £3m from SPFL.

"Out of that we got just over £9,000.

"I know that's what we have from the distribution of funds model but this is the most extraordinary of circumstances and we can't get through it with ordinary actions. We've got to treat this differently.

"The Premiership takes 83% of all money. If they said 'okay, we'll take 73%' then they could save just about every other club in Scotland.

"I understand every club is struggling and that every pound is potentially a prisoner. But other countries are doing it. Germany, for example.

"It's not business as usual anywhere else in society. Everybody is trying to help out in all walks of life.

"We are trying to be there for our community. We set up an initiative on day one of this crisis and we are now up to over 80 volunteers. We're getting calls from social work, from the health service and charities, all pointing us in the direction of vulnerable people, who can't get out to do their shopping or walk the dog.

"Everyone is pulling together but Scottish football is still just plodding forward, looking after self-interests."