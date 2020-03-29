Euro 2020 play-offs: No need to rush dates, says Scotland's Johnny Russell

Scotland forward Johnny Russell has scored once in 14 international appearances

Scotland forward Johnny Russell says it is important not to rush the Euro 2020 play-offs now the tournament has been delayed by a year.

Scotland's semi-final with Israel at Hampden was postponed until June in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

But Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell has already labelled that target "unrealistic".

And Sporting Kansas City's Russell reckons players will need to time to get back to "full pelt".

Scotland were due to meet Israel last week, with the winners progressing to take on either Norway or Serbia for a place in Group D at the European Championships.

However, those matches had to be postponed, with Uefa then announcing that the tournament will be shifted to the summer of 2021.

"I remember thinking on Thursday, 'Today we're supposed to be playing one of the biggest games we've had in a generation - but I'm just sitting on my couch', said former Dundee United and Derby striker Russell.

"Obviously health comes first so hopefully we'll get this sorted then we find the time for football after that.

"I think they should - and I hope they will - give us enough time after the shutdown to make sure we're all back at full pelt.

"I can't see them rushing back into these play-offs. There's no reason for that now that the Euros have been put back a year. What's the reason to rush it?

"Obviously we want to get the game played but we also want everyone competing to be at their best, fully fit and raring to go.

"I've no idea when they will finally schedule it but I'd imagine they'd give us at least a couple of games for our clubs first."

Extra time with newcomer Julius

The United States now has the most reported cases of coronavirus in the world, with Russell joined at home by his wife and two young children.

"Obviously I want to get back playing but at the same time, I'm not complaining about getting to spend this extra time with my family," he said.

"Julius was born on 20 January back in Scotland but I had to fly back to the US three days later for the start of pre-season, so I had so little time with him.

"We only got back together as a family about 10 days before this all kicked off, so we timed that pretty well. If we'd have left it any longer I wouldn't have got to see my family for however long this all lasts, because they have put restrictions on flights from the UK in place.

"In a way, because it's just the four of us out here, it makes it a little easier as we don't have family nearby to go visit. With the wee man being so young, we don't want to take any chances so we're just keeping ourselves to ourselves."