Scottish Gossip: Coronavirus, Rangers, Celtic, Hibs, Motherwell

Former manager Graeme Souness has revealed that he'd like to return to Rangers and take a seat on the Ibrox board. (Sunday Mail)

Celtic and Rangers insist they are ready to help the NHS battle coronavirus in any way possible and this could involve using some of the facilities at Ibrox and Celtic Park. (Sun)

Hibernian players have opened talks with the Easter Road board in a bid to help the club through the coronavirus cash crisis, with wage deferrals on the agenda. (Sun)

Manager Neil Lennon says he can't take any credit for the split-second decision-making of Celtic strike duo Odsonne Edouard and Leigh Griffiths, explaining: "It's something you can't coach." (Sunday Mail)

Scottish clubs worry they could be denied government handouts if they are seen to be giving players fitness programmes - which could be interpreted as employees working under instructions from bosses. (Sun)

Motherwell are continuing to scout potential signing targets online and are already speaking to players about pre-contract deals despite the lockdown, reveals manager Stephen Robinson. (Sunday Mail)

Hibs defender Ryan Porteous, who spent his 21st birthday watching TV with his mum and dad, would prefer it if the current season is played to a conclusion, but he is focusing more on getting himself back into peak condition as he battles back from a knee injury. (Herald)

Former Hibs and Dundee United striker Simon Murray is on his way back to Scotland after parting company with South African side Bidvest Wits. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor says Shunsuke Nakamura's stunning free-kick goal against Manchester United inspired him to be chase his dream of playing for the club. (Sun)

Rangers' head of academy, Craig Mulholland, says he has been impressed by the initiative and improvisation shown by the club's youngsters as they work on new ways of training in isolation. (Herald)