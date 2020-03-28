Sunday's gossip column: Valverde, Simeone, Coutinho

Manchester United would have to pay £450m to Real Madrid if they are to sign their 21-year-old Uruguayan midfielder Federico Valverde. (Sunday Mirror)

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone - football's highest paid manager - will have to take at least a 30% pay cut in his £3.3m monthly wage. (Sunday Times - subscription required)

Everton have made a £30m bid for 22-year-old Brazilian Lille forward Gabriel Magalhae. (Football Insider)

Liverpool are prepared to sell Swiss winger Xherdan Shaqiri, with Sevilla interested in the 28-year-old. (Talksport)

Jurgen Klopp's team are the favourites to sign striker Timo Werner from RB Leipzig - and the German, 24, would have his preference of shirt number at the Merseyside club. (Sunday Express)

Championship side Leeds United are interested in Metz striker Habib Diallo. The Senegalese forward, 24, has also attracted interest from Crystal Palace and Chelsea. (LeFoot - in French)

Barcelona forward Philippe Coutinho's agent has denied the player holds a grudge against Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy after a proposed transfer fell through. Brazil's Coutinho, 27, is currently on loan at Bayern Munich. (Sunday Star)

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti says he and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp thought it was "criminal" that Liverpool's Champions League tie with Atletico Madrid was played during the coronavirus outbreak. (Corriere dello Sport via Evening Standard)

Roma are keen on signing Atletico Madrid's former Chelsea striker Diego Costa. The 31-year-old has nearly signed for the club twice before. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)