Sports stars post no context football pictures in social media challenge

Another weekend without football.

As we all continue to get misty-eyed about the beautiful game a new social media challenge popped up.

The premise was simple, post a football photograph with no description.

There were some crackers....

A very young Michel Owen.

Charlie Austin winning promotion to the Premier League in 2014 with QPR.

This cheeky entry from former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher.

Peter Crouch with a throwback to an England training session.

This was BBC commentator Guy Mowbray's submission from back in the day.

That Peter Crouch Podcast Peter co-presenter Chris Stark celebrated his beloved Watford.

England and Lyon defender Lucy Bronze, the newly crowned BBC Women's Footballer of the Year 2020, picked a moment from the 2015 World Cup.

Former world number one golfer Lee Westwood posted a throwback, wearing his beloved Nottingham Forest shirt.

Former Wales striker John Hartson in his Celtic days.

When former Blackburn midfielder David Dunn went in on Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ryan Mason, who was forced to retire at the age of 26 in 2018 as a result of a fractured skull, remembered his time at Tottenham.

Gary Neville remembered when he played alongside Paul Gascoigne for England.

And we are not sure what BBC Breakfast and Football Focus' Dan Walker is doing here.