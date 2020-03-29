BBC Wales to show classic matches to give you football fix

Wales captain Kevin Ratcliffe won 59 international caps

Missing football? Us too. To try to help fill the void, BBC Wales will show classic matches over the coming weeks.

All the matches will be on BBC Wales television, iPlayer and the BBC Sport Wales website and app, accompanied by live text commentary on the website.

It starts on Saturday, 4 April at 13:15 BST with a classic from 1991 as Wales met Germany in the Welsh capital.

More classic matches will follow over the next few weeks and we will let you know as soon as they are confirmed.

Wales' historic win

In June 1991, Wales beat reigning world champions Germany 1-0 in a European Championship qualifier at the Cardiff Arms Park on an historic evening.

West Germany had a year earlier won their third World Cup crown at Italia 90, but Wales caused a major upset as they condemned the reunified Germany football team to a first loss since their reunification.

Legendary striker Ian Rush's memorable second-half winner proved the difference, while goalkeeper Neville Southall's heroics helped earn the Welsh their first win over the Germans.