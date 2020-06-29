Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United

Brighton's Neal Maupay missed a penalty in his side's 0-0 draw with Leicester

TEAM NEWS

Brighton await news on whether Adam Webster will be fit after he was forced off against Leicester with a hamstring injury.

Tariq Lamptey could keep his place at right-back after his impressive debut against the Foxes.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to make changes given the tight turnaround after their FA Cup win at Norwich.

Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe are the only players currently unavailable.

Martial scored all three goals in their victory over Sheffield United last week

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brighton's only victories in their 22 fixtures against Manchester United in all competitions have come in each of the last three top-flight home meetings.

Manchester United's most recent victory at Brighton was in the First Division in 1982.

All five Premier League meetings have been won by the home side, making it the division's most-played fixture in which the hosts have a 100% record.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton have 33 points after 31 matches, just three shy of their final tally last season.

They are unbeaten in three matches, which have all been against sides in the top half of the table: Wolves, Arsenal and Leicester.

The Seagulls have kept two clean sheets in those three games, as many as they had managed in their previous 20 league fixtures.

They have benefitted from a top-flight high of four own goals in the Premier League this season. Only Neal Maupay, with nine, has scored more goals for the Seagulls this campaign.

Brighton's starting XI against Leicester was the youngest they have fielded in a Premier League match at an average age of 25 years and 182 days.

Manchester United