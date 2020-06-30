Arsenal v Norwich City

Alexandre Lacazette has scored 15 of his last 16 Premier League goals at the Emirates Stadium

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal are monitoring David Luiz and Mesut Ozil's fitness due to hamstring and back issues but Cedric Soares is available and could make his debut.

Bernd Leno, Lucas Torreira, Gabriel Martinelli and Calum Chambers head a lengthy injury list.

Norwich will be without centre-back Timm Klose, who is suspended as a result of his red card at the weekend.

Lukas Rupp, Max Aarons and Adam Idah are all being monitored after suffering minor injuries.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Arsenal sneaked into the FA Cup semi-finals by beating Sheffield United on Sunday and they enjoyed a bit of good fortune in their win over Southampton in the league last week too.

That's football, though, and it should give them a bit of a lift - not that they should need it against Norwich.

The Canaries' boss Daniel Farke can take some positives from their own FA Cup performance at the weekend but I don't recall them creating too much in any of their games so far. I cannot see them opening Arsenal up.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v grime MC and Liverpool fan Big Zuu

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Arsenal are unbeaten in the past seven meetings with Norwich in league and cup (W5, D2).

Norwich's 1-0 home league win in October 2012 is their sole success against the Gunners in 19 contests (D8, L10).

The Canaries' last win at Arsenal was 4-2 in both clubs' inaugural Premier League match in August 1992.

Norwich have conceded 31 goals and kept only one clean sheet in the last 12 league encounters.

Arsenal

Arsenal have won seven of their past 10 matches in all competitions, as many as in their previous 27.

They are unbeaten in five home league games (W4, D1).

Arsenal are on a 26-match run without defeat in home league fixtures against promoted sides (W22, D4).

The Gunners have scored in all but one of their previous 33 home league games stretching back to August 2018.

Arsenal have lost only two of 17 matches against bottom-half sides (W8, D7), both coming against Brighton.

They have 43 points after 31 league matches, 20 fewer than they had at this stage of last season.

Norwich City