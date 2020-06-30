Premier League
Arsenal18:00Norwich
Venue: Emirates Stadium

Arsenal v Norwich City

Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette
Alexandre Lacazette has scored 15 of his last 16 Premier League goals at the Emirates Stadium

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal are monitoring David Luiz and Mesut Ozil's fitness due to hamstring and back issues but Cedric Soares is available and could make his debut.

Bernd Leno, Lucas Torreira, Gabriel Martinelli and Calum Chambers head a lengthy injury list.

Norwich will be without centre-back Timm Klose, who is suspended as a result of his red card at the weekend.

Lukas Rupp, Max Aarons and Adam Idah are all being monitored after suffering minor injuries.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Arsenal sneaked into the FA Cup semi-finals by beating Sheffield United on Sunday and they enjoyed a bit of good fortune in their win over Southampton in the league last week too.

That's football, though, and it should give them a bit of a lift - not that they should need it against Norwich.

The Canaries' boss Daniel Farke can take some positives from their own FA Cup performance at the weekend but I don't recall them creating too much in any of their games so far. I cannot see them opening Arsenal up.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v grime MC and Liverpool fan Big Zuu

Norwich have failed to score in six of their last seven Premier League matches

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Arsenal are unbeaten in the past seven meetings with Norwich in league and cup (W5, D2).
  • Norwich's 1-0 home league win in October 2012 is their sole success against the Gunners in 19 contests (D8, L10).
  • The Canaries' last win at Arsenal was 4-2 in both clubs' inaugural Premier League match in August 1992.
  • Norwich have conceded 31 goals and kept only one clean sheet in the last 12 league encounters.

Arsenal

  • Arsenal have won seven of their past 10 matches in all competitions, as many as in their previous 27.
  • They are unbeaten in five home league games (W4, D1).
  • Arsenal are on a 26-match run without defeat in home league fixtures against promoted sides (W22, D4).
  • The Gunners have scored in all but one of their previous 33 home league games stretching back to August 2018.
  • Arsenal have lost only two of 17 matches against bottom-half sides (W8, D7), both coming against Brighton.
  • They have 43 points after 31 league matches, 20 fewer than they had at this stage of last season.

Norwich City

  • Norwich have only won one of their 15 away league matches and scored just six goals.
  • The Canaries have lost six of their seven away fixtures against the current top 10, with December's 1-1 draw at Leicester the exception.
  • They have lost all 18 league fixtures this season in which they conceded the opening goal.
  • Daniel Farke's side are the division's lowest scorers, with 25 goals.
  • Norwich are winless in 21 Premier League games in London (D6, L15), losing their last seven in a row.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool31282170214986
2Man City31203877334463
3Leicester31167859293055
4Chelsea31166955411454
5Wolves321313645341152
6Man Utd311310848311749
7Tottenham31129105041945
8Burnley32136133645-945
9Sheff Utd31111193031-144
10Arsenal31101384341243
11Crystal Palace32119122837-942
12Everton31118123846-841
13Southampton32124164155-1440
14Newcastle31109122942-1339
15Brighton31712123441-733
16Watford32610162949-2028
17West Ham3176183554-1927
18Bournemouth3176182950-2127
19Aston Villa3276193660-2427
20Norwich3156202556-3121
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you