Premier League
Aston Villa12:30Wolves
Venue: Villa Park

Aston Villa v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves' Raul Jimenez
Raul Jimenez was on the scoresheet in November as Wolves claimed their first top-flight home win over Aston Villa since 1978

TEAM NEWS

Aston Villa have no new fitness worries for Saturday's visit of Wolves.

Frederic Guilbert could return from injury, while Danny Drinkwater and Henri Lansbury may also be involved for the first time since the Premier League restart.

Wolves also have no new injury problems.

Winger Pedro Neto will be hopeful of a starting spot having caught the eye as a substitute in Wolves' last two matches.

Adama Traore and Raul Jimenez of Wolves

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Villa are undefeated in the last four home meetings in all competitions, winning two and drawing two.

Aston Villa

  • Villa are without a win in seven league matches, drawing two and losing five.
  • They have kept just one clean sheet in 12 Premier League games.
  • Dean Smith's side have only scored two goals in their last five league fixtures.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

  • Wolves are on a seven-match unbeaten Premier League run, winning four, drawing three and keeping six clean sheets.
  • Their tally of 49 points is their best after 31 games of a Premier League season.
  • They didn't allow Bournemouth a single shot on target in Wednesday's 1-0 victory.
  • Raul Jimenez has scored 24 goals in all competitions this season, more than any other Premier League player.
  • He has scored four goals in his last five league appearances.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool31282170214986
2Man City31204776314564
3Leicester31167859293055
4Chelsea31157953401352
5Man Utd311310848311749
6Wolves311213644341049
7Tottenham31129105041945
8Sheff Utd31111193031-144
9Arsenal31101384341243
10Crystal Palace31119112836-842
11Burnley31126133545-1042
12Everton31118123846-841
13Newcastle31109122942-1339
14Southampton31114163854-1637
15Brighton31712123441-733
16Watford31610152846-1828
17West Ham3176183554-1927
18Bournemouth3176182950-2127
19Aston Villa3176183659-2327
20Norwich3156202556-3121
View full Premier League table

