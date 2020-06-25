Aston Villa v Wolverhampton Wanderers
-
- From the section Premier League
TEAM NEWS
Aston Villa have no new fitness worries for Saturday's visit of Wolves.
Frederic Guilbert could return from injury, while Danny Drinkwater and Henri Lansbury may also be involved for the first time since the Premier League restart.
Wolves also have no new injury problems.
Winger Pedro Neto will be hopeful of a starting spot having caught the eye as a substitute in Wolves' last two matches.
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Villa are undefeated in the last four home meetings in all competitions, winning two and drawing two.
Aston Villa
- Villa are without a win in seven league matches, drawing two and losing five.
- They have kept just one clean sheet in 12 Premier League games.
- Dean Smith's side have only scored two goals in their last five league fixtures.
Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Wolves are on a seven-match unbeaten Premier League run, winning four, drawing three and keeping six clean sheets.
- Their tally of 49 points is their best after 31 games of a Premier League season.
- They didn't allow Bournemouth a single shot on target in Wednesday's 1-0 victory.
- Raul Jimenez has scored 24 goals in all competitions this season, more than any other Premier League player.
- He has scored four goals in his last five league appearances.