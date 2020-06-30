Bournemouth v Newcastle United

The past two league meetings at the Vitality Stadium have ended 2-2, with ex-Bournemouth player Matt Ritchie scoring a 94th-minute equaliser for Newcastle last season

TEAM NEWS

Bournemouth will be without top scorer Callum Wilson, who begins a two-match ban for accruing 10 league bookings.

Phillip Billing has been passed fit after a dead leg but Josh King faces a fitness test on his injured ankle.

Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce has confirmed he will make changes from the side beaten in the FA Cup on Sunday, with Joelinton, Martin Dubravka and Jonjo Shelvey all in line for recalls.

Matt Ritchie is rated "touch and go" because of a thigh injury.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Staying up was Newcastle's aim for the season and they probably need one more point to be sure of doing that.

I think they will get it on Wednesday. Magpies boss Steve Bruce will play his best team and Bournemouth have lost both of their games since the restart and are all over the place.

The only positive thing for the Cherries so far is that everyone else around them, apart from Brighton, have not picked up many points either.

Prediction: 0-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Bournemouth are winless in four matches against the Magpies (D2, L2).

However, Newcastle's sole win away at Bournemouth was 1-0 in the Premier League in November 2015.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth have lost 15 of their past 20 league matches (W3, D2), earning one point from the last six.

They have been beaten 18 times, just one fewer than their Premier League record for losses in a single season.

Both of Bournemouth's league wins in 2020 came at Vitality Stadium, against fellow strugglers Brighton and Aston Villa.

The Cherries are on a Premier League club record run of 14 consecutive matches without a clean sheet since a 1-0 victory at Chelsea on 14 December.

Excluding penalties, Bournemouth have scored a league-high 48% of their 29 goals from set-pieces.

Eddie Howe's side are yet to score in the first 15 or final 15 minutes of a home league match this term.

Newcastle United