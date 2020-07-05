Championship
Middlesbrough14:00QPR
Venue: Riverside Stadium

Middlesbrough v Queens Park Rangers

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds41239963342978
2West Brom402014667382974
3Brentford412191173334072
4Fulham4120101155441170
5Nottm Forest411814954411368
6Cardiff41161695851764
7Derby411613125653361
8Millwall411417104844459
9Swansea411416115047358
10Preston411610155250258
11Blackburn411511155653356
12Bristol City411510165360-755
13Sheff Wed411411164954-553
14Reading411410175348552
15QPR40148185966-750
16Wigan411311174553-850
17Birmingham411213165164-1349
18Stoke41137215461-746
19Charlton411210194655-946
20Huddersfield411210194963-1446
21Hull40129195468-1445
22Middlesbrough401014164052-1244
23Barnsley411011204566-2141
24Luton41117234678-3240
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you