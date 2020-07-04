Championship
Stoke15:00Barnsley
Venue: bet365 Stadium

Stoke City v Barnsley

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds40229960332775
2West Brom402014667382974
3Brentford402091170333769
4Nottm Forest401813953401367
5Fulham4019101154441067
6Cardiff40151695751661
7Derby401612125552360
8Millwall411417104844459
9Swansea401415115047357
10Preston40169155250257
11Blackburn401511145550556
12Bristol City401510155359-655
13Sheff Wed401410164954-552
14Wigan401311164550-550
15QPR40148185966-750
16Reading401310174848049
17Birmingham401213155163-1249
18Charlton411210194655-946
19Hull40129195468-1445
20Huddersfield40129194963-1445
21Middlesbrough401014164052-1244
22Stoke40127215061-1143
23Barnsley401011194562-1741
24Luton40117224673-2740
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you