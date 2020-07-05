First Half begins.
Swansea City v Sheffield Wednesday
-
Line-ups
Swansea
- 27Woodman
- 23Roberts
- 26Naughton
- 2Guehi
- 24Bidwell
- 6Fulton
- 8Grimes
- 22A Ayew
- 33Gallagher
- 15Routledge
- 19Brewster
Substitutes
- 5van der Hoorn
- 10Celina
- 12Dyer
- 18Kalulu
- 21Dhanda
- 25Mulder
- 28Byers
- 32Cullen
- 44Cabango
Sheff Wed
- 28Wildsmith
- 2Palmer
- 27Iorfa
- 13Börner
- 14Murphy
- 5Lee
- 10Bannan
- 21Luongo
- 20Reach
- 19Wickham
- 38Da Cruz
Substitutes
- 6Rhodes
- 7K Harris
- 8Pelupessy
- 17Nuhiu
- 22Odubajo
- 25Dawson
- 29Hunt
- 35Hughes
- 46Shaw
- Referee:
- Steve Martin
Match Stats
Home TeamSwanseaAway TeamSheff Wed
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away0
Live Text
Kick Off
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
