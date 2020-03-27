Coronavirus: Euro 2020 postponement 'should help' Wales - Kieffer Moore

Kieffer Moore joined Wigan from Barnsley after scoring 21 goals in 51 games

The postponement of Euro 2020 for another year will help Wales' chances, according to striker Kieffer Moore.

Chris Mepham, David Brooks and Joe Allen are just some of the players who were doubts for the summer, but the delay means all could now be available.

The tournament, due to take place from 12 June-12 July this summer, will now run from 11 June to 11 July next year.

"It will give us more time together as a group and if anything it should help us," Moore told BBC Radio Wales.

"We will have players returning to fitness and to the squad, like I said this isn't ideal but we will take the positives out of it.

"Our confidence will always be there."

Wigan striker Moore scored two goals in four Euro 2020 qualification games, becoming an instant fan favourite.

The 27-year-old only made his Wales debut in September 2019, in a friendly against Belarus, completing his journey from the lower leagues to international football.

"It is crazy how things turn out and how quickly it goes, I'm made up," said Moore.

"I'm over the moon to have fans on side this soon into my Wales career, it is very heart-warming."

Come together to fight coronavirus

At the moment, football, and almost all sport, is on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.

For Moore it is a difficult end to what has been a brilliant year.

"It's been a great year, obviously this is not ideal but as a nation we need to get together and get through it," said Moore.

"I was like everyone else, when the news (about Euro 2020) came through it was gutting, but now it is about coming together to fight coronavirus.

"What we are doing now is for the greater good to make sure we beat this thing."