Coronavirus: Swansea, Cardiff and Forest Green in gestures to emergency services

Swansea City have offered use of the Liberty Stadium to the emergency services as they try to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

The Championship club have also pledged to give free match tickets to NHS staff, as have neighbours Cardiff City.

League Two Forest Green Rovers have also offered use of their stadium free of charge.

"We are trying to do our bit for those that need support," said Swansea chairman Trevor Birch.

"It is vital the football club tries to help the community where it can to get through this difficult period, while at the same time recognising and paying our gratitude to those people still working to protect and assist us via the likes of the NHS, emergency services, voluntary, food and medical sectors."

Birch says the emergency services will be welcome to use Swansea's stadium "if they need additional space and resources to deal with the current situation".

Chief executive Ken Choo says all at Cardiff are united in "support for the brave service of our NHS workers".

He added: "We are pleased to be able to express this with a small token of our gratitude to those working selflessly at such a difficult time.

"On behalf of the club, I thank the NHS and its staff for the sacrifices they continue to make for us. We sincerely look forward to inviting them to Cardiff City Stadium when the time is right."

Swansea will work with local charity Matthew's House to provide 180 meals to homeless and vulnerable local people every Saturday until further notice.

The club's head chef Chris Watkins, whose usual task is to feed Steve Cooper's players, will cook the meals alongside his staff in the Liberty Stadium's kitchens.

Swansea will also hold a charity auction online featuring signed club shirts with proceeds going to providing food for those who need it most.

"These are certainly unprecedented and concerning times with the current coronavirus pandemic causing so much uncertainty and concern not just for football but, more importantly, for society in general," Birch said in a statement on Swansea's website.

"While we continue to wait for developments on the football front, the priority will always remain the wellbeing of our staff, players, supporters, their families and everyone within our local community."

The two Welsh clubs have followed Brighton and Bournemouth by pledging to give free tickets to those on the frontline of the fight against coronavirus.

Owner Dale Vince revealed on social media that he has offered use of Forest Green's home, the New Lawn, as well as their player hostel in Stroud, to the government or emergency services.