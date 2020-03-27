Scottish Gossip: Coronavirus, Hearts, Rangers, Celtic, Motherwell

Celtic season ticket holders will be compensated if league finishes early but Rangers supports won't be (Scottish Sun).

A leaked Fifa document has suggested out of contract players will remain at clubs this summer beyond the expiry of their deal (Daily Record).

Hearts reject takeover offer from Barnsley owner with Motherwell also targeted (Daily Mail).

Ian Murray MP warns Hearts they cannot turn to fans for financial support in coming weeks and months (The Herald)

Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour has been praised by former team-mate for "making it look easy" in the Premier League (Scottish Sun).