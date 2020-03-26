Coronavirus: Rhyl existence in doubt

Rhyl's 3000 capacity Belle Vue ground hosted European qualification fixtures in 2019

Rhyl's 141-year existence is in doubt due to financial difficulties with the club saying a decision will be made on their future by 17:00 BST on 8 April.

The two-time Welsh Premier winners who play in the Cymru North have warned the club cannot meet financial obligations without an income and that "the status quo is no longer an option."

The club announced last week that "significant external investment" was needed if the club was to survive the financial impact caused by coronavirus.

"At this stage we don't know when football will resume and the scale of the problem will only increase," chairman Paul Higginson said.

"It would be irresponsible not to act. There will be many football clubs in difficulties and without support from Welsh Football it will be difficult for many to survive."

The Lilywhites agreed monthly payments for their ground, Belle Vue, in December to cover operation costs.

In plea for investment or new ownership, Higginson added: "The next two weeks for Rhyl football club are now our most critical in recent history... this really has become a more serious issue than just the paying the rent."