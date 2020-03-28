Coronavirus: FA wants Women's Super League season completed by August

The Football Association remains determined to complete the Women's Super League season - but wants the campaign completed by early August.

BBC Sport understands voiding the 2019-20 season was one of several options discussed over a conference call with club representatives on Friday.

But no such decision was taken and consultations will continue while players and club staff are isolating.

WSL bosses reiterated the season will only resume if and when it is safe.

Friday's conference call came after Thursday's announcement that tiers three to seven of the women's game are to end their seasons immediately, with all results from those campaigns expunged.

But bringing the top two divisions of the English women's game to the same abrupt conclusion has not emerged as the preferred choice of the WSL and Championship, which are run by the FA.

The leagues will recommence no earlier than 30 April but a 12-week period of isolation is considered likely.

WSL clubs have between six and nine matches remaining this season, depending on games in hand, meaning the campaign will need to have resumed by mid-July in order to finish by the cut-off that has been set by the FA.

What does this mean for the title race?

Before elite football across England was suspended earlier in March, the title race at the top of the WSL was far less clear cut than that of the men's top flight, where Liverpool's men have a 25-point lead at the summit.

Manchester City lead the WSL by one point, but second-place Chelsea are unbeaten and have a game in hand.

The Blues have taken four points from their two league matches against City and maximum points from their fixtures against third-placed Arsenal, who are three points further back and also have a game in hand on City.

At the bottom, Liverpool occupy the only relegation spot but are only one point adrift of 11th-placed Birmingham City.

Unbeaten Aston Villa are six points clear at the top of the Championship and look on course to secure promotion.

More to follow.