Coronavirus: All football below National League to end

All football in England below National League level will end immediately and all results will be "expunged", the Football Association has announced.

It means there will be no promotion or relegation in these divisions.

The same will happen in the women's game below the Women's Super League and Championship level.

However, the National League, National League North and South, WSL and Women's Championship will continue towards a conclusion "as quickly as possible".

"These are challenging circumstances for English football and all decisions taken are in the best interests of the game," said an FA statement.

"Our primary concern will always be for the safety and welfare of clubs, players, staff, officials, volunteers and supporters during this unprecedented time.

"Today's steps take into account the financial impact during this uncertain period, whilst considering the fairest method on how the sporting outcomes for the season will be decided, with the integrity of the leagues in mind."

More to follow.