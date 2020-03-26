Leeds United staff volunteer for wage deferral because of coronavirus outbreak

Leeds United's players, coaching staff and senior management have volunteered to take a wage deferral because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Championship leaders say the move will ensure that all 272 full-time non-football staff can continue to be paid.

Leeds say the virus will cost them "several million pounds" each month.

"My players have demonstrated an incredible sense of unity and togetherness," said director of football Victor Orta.

"To Marcelo [Bielsa] and his staff and all of the players, we thank them for putting our wider team first and taking care of family".

More to follow.