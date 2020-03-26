SPFL make advanced payments to clubs amid coronavirus-enforced shutdown

No date has been set for when Scottish football might resume

The Scottish Professional Football League has made advanced payments to the country's 42 senior clubs as they attempt to navigate coronavirus.

Football in Scotland has been suspended since 13 March.

Payments due to be paid in April have begun to appear in the bank accounts of each of the clubs, many of which are suffering financial difficulty.

The top three in the Premiership - Celtic, Rangers and Motherwell - will receive £395,000 plus VAT.

The rest of the top flight clubs will get £157,500 plus VAT.

The payments dip significantly down the divisions. Championship clubs are due to be paid £26,500 plus VAT, League One clubs £2,700 plus VAT and League Two clubs £1,350 plus VAT.

The next payments to clubs are the final end-of-season rewards for league placings, but it is currently unclear when those will be paid because of the continuing uncertainty over when the season will actually end - and how.