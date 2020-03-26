Scottish Gossip: Coronavirus, Hearts, Rangers, Morton, Inverness

From the section

Hearts players are poised to ignore pay cut request but they could defer salary payments (Scottish Sun).

Rangers midfielder Steven Davis has voiced his opinion that the season must be played to a finish (Glasgow Times).

Morton legend Andy Ritchie says coronavirus has "crippled" his body (Scottish Sun).

A Serie A chief has hinted Uefa are considering extending domestic seasons into July and August (Daily Record).

Championship side Inverness CT are asking all staff to take 20% pay cuts (Daily Record).

Hearts manager Daniel Stendel says he 'cannot believe' that his side could get relegated this season (Edinburgh Evening News).