Thursday's gossip column

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani has revealed he tried to sign both Paris St-Germain and Uruguay forward Edinson Cavani, 33, and Sweden forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 38, who is now at AC Milan, in the January transfer window. (Mail)

Manchester United are leading the race to sign England forward Jadon Sancho, 20, from Borussia Dortmund when the transfer window re-opens this summer. (Independent)

Real Madrid are hoping a cash-plus-player deal will be enough to persuade Arsenal to part with Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 30. (Star)

Manchester United are ready to allow England defender Chris Smalling, 30, to make his loan to Roma permanent, provided they can sign Napoli and Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly, 28. (La Gazzetta dello Sport, via Mail)

Arsenal have made an offer to sign Smalling in the summer transfer window, with Manchester United wanting £25m. (Metro)

Tottenham and Belgium defender Jan Vertonghen, 32, admits he is not sure whether he wants to sign a new contract and stay at Spurs for next season. (Mirror)

Arsenal are confident they will be able to agree a deal with Real Madrid to extend 23-year-old Spanish midfielder Dani Ceballos' loan spell should the season run beyond 30 June. (Standard)

Leicester City have been linked with a move for Atalanta and Belgium defender Timothy Castagne, 24. (Sport Foot, via Leicester Mercury)

Derby County have been linked with a move for Fenerbahce forward Ferdi Kadioglu, a 20-year-old who has represented Turkey at under-21 level. (Derby Telegraph)

Arsenal could be on course to land Dayot Upamecano from RB Leipzig with the 21-year-old French defender keen to move on this summer. (Bild, via Star)

West Brom want to sign Croatian midfielder Filip Krovinovic, 24, on a permanent deal once his loan from Benfica finishes. (Express and Star)

The summer transfer window could stay open until January as coronavirus continues to disrupt Premier League and EFL games. (Express)

Bergamo mayor Giorgio Gori has labelled Atalanta's Champions League match with Valencia on 19 February in Milan as a 'biological bomb' and believes it caused the coronavirus to spread in Italy and Spain. (Mail)

Former Arsenal and Tottenham striker Emmanuel Adebayor, 36, is stuck in Benin because of coronavirus. He left Paraguay, where he plays for Olimpia, with the intention to join his family in Togo, but a stopover in Benin means he now has to self-isolate for 15 days. (Talksport)

European football's leagues and competitions remain hopeful of finishing the season by 30 June, following an opening round of talks this week. (Sky Sports)

Chelsea have put player contract talks on hold because of the coronavirus crisis. The Blues have four players – Brazil midfielder Willian, 31, France forward Olivier Giroud, 33, Spain winger Pedro, 32, and Argentina goalkeeper Willy Caballero, 38 - approaching the end of their current deals. (Telegraph)

Barcelona are considering a pay cut of up to 70% for all their players for as long as the coronavirus lockdown lasts in Spain. (Guardian)

Eight Premier League clubs have joined together to try to stop Manchester City playing in the Champions League next season if they make a request for their two-year ban from the competition to be frozen during an appeal. (Times, subscription required)