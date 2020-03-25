PFA calls for 'urgent meeting' with Premier League and EFL

Earlier this month, the EFL announced it would release a £50m short-term relief fund to help clubs

The Professional Footballers’ Association has called for an “urgent meeting” with the Premier League and EFL to discuss the financial impact of coronavirus.

On Tuesday, Birmingham City became the first Championship club to ask its players to take pay deferrals.

English football is suspended until at least 30 April.

“As with other industries, the ... crisis is having a severe impact on the finances of the game,” the PFA said.

“Several clubs have already approached players with a view to imposing pay deferrals," its statement continued.

“In order to deal with this situation, we have called for an urgent meeting with both the Premier League and the EFL to discuss how we might proceed going forward.”

Birmingham players who earn more than £6,000 per week have been asked to accept a 50% pay cut for the next four months by the club.

Meanwhile, League Two Forest Green Rovers will use the government’s wage support scheme to keep paying staff.

Earlier this month, the EFL announced it would release a £50m short-term relief fund to help clubs.

In Europe, clubs including Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have asked players to take pay cuts.