Coronavirus: Unicef charity match Soccer Aid postponed

Usain Bolt with his Soccer Aid team and a trophy

Charity football match Soccer Aid, due to take place at Old Trafford on 6 June, has been postponed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Organisers say a new date has not yet been confirmed, but they are committed to holding an event later in 2020.

“The health and safety of the general public, Soccer Aid for Unicef fans and players is paramount," Soccer Aid said.

Three-time Olympic 100m and 200m champion Usain Bolt was set to play in the match.

Soccer Aid founder, singer Robbie Williams, said on Twitter: "These are unprecedented times and the thoughts of everybody connected with Soccer Aid for Unicef are with everybody that is affected by coronavirus right now.

"Please, please, please follow the government’s advice and stay safe."

Soccer Aid has raised more than £38m for Unicef since it began in 2006 and is regularly held at Manchester United's ground.

The organisers added: “The postponement has been decided based on UK Government advice and consultation with many other event stakeholders, plus the football family.

“While a new date has not yet been confirmed, several options are being explored.

“Soccer Aid for Unicef remains committed to holding an event later this year to raise vital funds and help children everywhere grow up happy, healthy and able to play.”

Tickets purchased for the original date will still be valid for the rearranged match.