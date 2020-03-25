Steven Davis: Rangers midfielder against games being played behind closed doors

Steven Davis has urged people to follow government guidelines on coronavirus

Rangers' Steven Davis does not believe games should be played behind closed doors when football resumes.

The Scottish Premiership, like most leagues around Europe, is on hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ibrox side had nine remaining league games and at least one Europa League match still to play when football's postponement began.

"Hopefully this season can be played to a finish at the earliest but safest opportunity," said midfielder Davis.

"Rangers wouldn't exist without its fans, therefore I personally do not believe games should be played behind closed doors.

"We've been given specific fitness and dietary programmes to follow in the coming weeks to enable us to be in the best physical condition possible to be ready for the challenges of the current season being played out to an end.

"Football must be secondary right now and it's vital we follow the advice of the government to get this virus under control."