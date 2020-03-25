Peter Whittingham: Inquest into Cardiff City legend's death

Peter Whittingham played in an FA Cup and League Cup final during his 10 years with Cardiff City

There will be an inquest into the death of former Cardiff City footballer Peter Whittingham, the coroner's office has confirmed.

Whittingham died aged 35 after suffering a head injury in a fall.

The ex-Aston Villa midfielder had been in hospital in Cardiff for more than a week after suffering the injury in what South Wales Police called an "accidental fall" in a pub in Barry.

The inquest is scheduled to begin in March 2021.

Whittingham started his career at Villa, where he played more than 50 league games and won 17 England Under-21 caps.

He joined Cardiff for £350,000 in 2007 and established himself as a club legend with 459 appearances and 98 goals before leaving in 2017.