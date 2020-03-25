Barnet: Non-playing staff jobs saved by government wages initiative

Barnet were 11th in the National League when the season was suspended, four points outside the play-off places

Barnet chairman Tony Kleanthous says the jobs of most of his non-playing staff have been saved due to government wage measures prompted by coronavirus.

Last week the club put all staff, except players, on notice after the National League season was suspended.

But measures to cover up to 80% of wages means the number of staff that may leave has been cut to a handful.

“We originally thought that we would be losing up to 60 staff across the group," he said.

"But with the government support measures in place, the number of people affected, excluding the academy, is now less than half a dozen."

The National League club is the latest to take advantage of the government's wages scheme for wages, with League Two club Forest Green Rovers saying they are also taking advantage of it.

Kleanthous is also hopeful that Barnet's academy may be saved from closure.

It had been due to shut after last season's relegation from the English Football League, but the club has now asked the Football Association and the English Football League for an extension to their licence..

“We remain hopeful that they will fully appreciate our predicament and help us in this small, yet very important way,” Kleanthous told the club website.

“If they agree, we will only receive 50% of the £500,000 funding that is required, so we have pledged to make the balance available and reprieve all the academy staff and guarantee their jobs for the foreseeable future. We are awaiting the outcome of this request.”