Scottish Gossip: Coronavirus, McCrorie, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hearts

Rangers' on-loan Portsmouth player Ross McCrorie, who is self-isolating, says he feels "fine and I am displaying no symptoms" after testing positive for coronavirus. (Sun)

Football authorities in the UK will seek greater clarity from Uefa about how to resolve the 2019-20 season, which is currently on indefinite hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. (Daily Record)

The next transfer window could remain open until January under plans being considered by Fifa.(Daily Record)

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has asked Dons supporters to buy season tickets to boost cash flow during Scottish football's hiatus. (Sun)

Former Aberdeen midfielder Darren Young says Cormack was right to highlight the financial plight facing the Pittodrie club and others because of coronavirus. (Press and Journal)

Hearts manager Daniel Stendel hopes other players follow captain Steven Naismith's example and take a wage cut but will not pressure anyone to do so. (Sun)

Scottish clubs "must abide by tough decisions" if the season cannot be finished, even if that means Scottish Premiership bottom side Hearts getting relegated, says former Aberdeen captain Willie Miller. (Evening Express)

Reports in Italy have linked Rangers' on-loan Genk midfielder Ianis Hagi with a move to Serie A. (Scotsman - subscription required)

Rangers need to recruit players with manager Steven Gerrard's mentality, says former Ibrox midfielder Ian Ferguson. (Herald - subscription required)

Scot Peter Leven, 36, has has just quit Dinamo Brest and says "it's absolutely crazy" league football is still being played in Belarus. (Daily Record)