Yeovil Town: Club lawyers looking at second EFL parachute payment

Yeovil were fourth in the National League when the season was halted

Yeovil Town’s owner has asked lawyers to look at whether they could receive a second parachute payment if the National League season is voided.

The Glovers were relegated from League Two last season and received a payment from the English Football League.

But Scott Priestnall says if they do not have the chance to go back up, they should be entitled to more money.

“We haven’t had the opportunity to get promoted so our solidarity payment should be reset,” he said.

“I’m not saying that’s what’s going to happen, because that has to be discussed and worked out with the EFL.”

Priestnall has asked all his staff to take 50% pay cuts as the club tries to manage financial problems associated with the league being paused due to the pandemic.

There has been no decision yet on what will happen with non-league football this season, with the Football Association meeting various leagues this week.

However, leagues in the seventh and eighth tiers say they want the season to end immediately.

Yeovil are fourth in the National League, the fifth tier, 10 points behind leaders Barrow with both sides having nine games left to play.

“It leaves you with a commercial question, and the commercial question is if the season is cancelled what happens next season?” Priestnall told BBC Somerset.

“Those discussions are already happening, I know that from a National League and EFL position. We await to see what the outcome of that might look like.

“We’re in a great position in terms of chasing promotion, if we’ve not got the competitive advantage of playing in those play-offs or even win the league - we’re not that far away and some of the other cubs are not that far away either - then the season should be reset and therefore our funding should be reset.“