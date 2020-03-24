Evangelos Marinakis: Nottingham Forest owner says he has recovered from coronavirus

Evangelos Marinakis was present at a Nottingham Forest game, four days before it was announced that he had tested positive for coronavirus

Nottingham Forest and Olympiakos owner Evangelos Marinakis has said he has fully recovered from coronavirus.

Marinakis tested positive for the virus on 10 March, four days after he had been in Nottingham to watch Forest play Millwall in the Championship.

He praised the Greek medical system and the “heroes” who treated him.

“After two weeks in full compliance, I underwent my second medical test which turned out negative,” the 52-year-old said on Forest's website.

“I need to extend my thanks to the Greek National Health system doctors for their care and advice: those heroes dressed in green and white coats who cater 24/7 for their fellow people; all my friends, each and every one of them, for their endless love, thousands of messages (or even verses) and unselfish support.”

Marinakis, who took over as Forest owner in May 2017, implored others to do all that they can to protect themselves and their relatives and contain the spread of the virus.

He said: “I also feel the obligation, in these critical times, to address a message inspired by experiencing this brief adventure of mine. It is worth staying at home to protect ourselves and our relatives.

”By staying at home, we shield ourselves and deny the virus intruding in our lives. By staying at home, we defend our community, the many, public health and contain the virus spread.

“So there is no room for being careless or selfish. It is required to stay disciplined and fully in line with the government and scientists.”