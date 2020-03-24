Scotland's football community urged to spread 'stay at home' message

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard posted this message via Instagram

Scotland's footballers have been urged to join the coronavirus fight.

Jason Leitch, the Scottish Government's national clinical director, wants players to use social media to spread the 'stay at home' message.

He said in a video posted on the Scottish FA's Twitter account: "Many of you have large followings.

"You are influencers - way more influential than the likes of me - so I need you to take that message out to those who will listen to you."

Celtic captain Scott Brown and Rangers manager Steven Gerrard are among those who have used platforms like Twitter and Instagram to ask fans to stay indoors.

And Leitch is appealing to the football community to keep up the good work.

"We can't have gatherings in the park, we can't have kids meeting in folks' houses because the virus will spread and people will lose their lives," he said.

"We're not messing around any more so we really need you to take that very, very seriously.

"We'll come out the other end of this but I really need you to take this message and take it to everybody, both those people you care about as individuals and also those you influence around the country."

Many clubs are offering assistance to the vulnerable in their communities and Leitch also stressed the importance of their role in the battle against the pandemic.

"Clubs have to be really responsible," he added. "You have got a big influence, you've got big fan bases.

"Football clubs around the country step up to whatever it is we ask them to do. Well there is no greater time than now to do that.

"It might be about helping your local community, particularly with the vulnerable who need deliveries, they may need help with food and medicine, they may need help with travel getting to the hospital, stuff like that.

"Just ask around your local community how you can help. The government and I, as well as those who are leading the health service, we're all enormously grateful for anything you can do."