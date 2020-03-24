Yeovil Town players and staff asked to take 50% pay cut

YeovilTown are currently fourth in the National League

Yeovil Town have asked players and staff to take a 50% pay cut because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It is reported the club, who were relegated to the National League last season, are facing a £400,000 loss as a result of cancelled fixtures.

All National League matches are currently suspended until 3 April.

Yeovil follow Aldershot Town in cutting salaries, while fellow fifth-tier side Barnet have put all their non-playing staff on notice of redundancy.

The Glovers were taken over by Scott Priestnall in September after a protracted end to John Fry’s 23 years at the helm of the Somerset club.

Key figures from non-league football are due to meet with the Football Association this week to discuss fallout of the coronavirus outbreak and how to resolve the current season.

Premier League and English Football League games are suspended until at least 30 April.

The National League came in for criticism having allowed games on 13 March to go ahead as scheduled despite fixtures in the top flight and EFL already being cancelled.