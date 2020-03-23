Coronavirus: Conifa World Cup called off

Karpatalja won the Conifa World Football Cup in 2018

Teams from Jersey and Cornwall will have to wait to play in the Conifa World Football Cup after the tournament was cancelled due to coronavirus.

The event in North Macedonia was due to be held from 30 May to 7 June.

British sides, the Parishes of Jersey and Kernow FA, were set to make their debuts in the event.

“Our priority right now is looking after the health of our members, teams and volunteers,” said Conifa global president Per-Anders Blind.

Set up in 2013, Conifa - the Confederation of Independent Football Associations - was founded to facilitate international football for non-Fifa affiliated regions.

“The COVID-19 outbreak has meant that teams cannot train, the organising committee has been unable to travel to North Macedonia to continue with preparations, and travel bans across the world make it uncertain that our teams would be able to reach the tournament," Blind added.

“We will be discussing and releasing further information about the World Football Cup as soon as we can.”