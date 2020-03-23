Irish FA extends suspension of domestic season until 30 April

Jamie Mulgrew's Linfield are four points clear of second-placed Coleraine in the Irish Premiership

The Irish Football Association has agreed to extend the suspension of the domestic and grassroots football season until 30 April.

The IFA Board had initially suspended all football in Northern Ireland until 4 April.

The decision to extend the period of inactivity was made on Monday in light of the ongoing concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.

The governing body indicated that the suspension would continue to be subject to "an ongoing review of the evolving situation around coronavirus".

The IFA Board said the decision had been taken "with public health, the health and safety of players, match officials, staff and volunteers front of mind."

"The matter will be kept under constant review and it means no affiliated football will be played in Northern Ireland until that time," they added.

The IFA said it would continue to follow the advice of Government and health authorities.

Last week the Northern Ireland Football League revealed that they had a 'draft schedule' in place to try and complete the Irish Premiership season in light of Uefa's desire to have all domestic and European club competitions completed by the end of June.

They indicated that plan could involve the possibility of Saturday and midweek games in an effort to try and finish the season over a period of a minimum of four and a half to five weeks.