Melanie Leupolz: Chelsea Women sign Bayern Munich captain

Melanie Leupolz appeared as a substitute in Germany's win over England at Wembley in November 2019

Chelsea Women have signed Bayern Munich captain Melanie Leupolz on a three-year contract until 2023.

The Germany midfielder, 25, will join the Blues this summer ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

She had been with the German club for six seasons, scoring 19 times in 122 competitive appearances.

"I believe in what Chelsea are doing as a club and I am excited to be a part of that. They want to win titles, and so do I," she said.

"I also like the style of football they play. I have seen a lot of their matches and I think it’s the right club for me."

Leupolz, who was part of the Germany side that beat England at Wembley in November last year, helped her country win the 2013 Women's European Championships, as well as Olympic gold in 2016.

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes added: "It’s a real statement of intent that she chose Chelsea and it shows just how far we’ve come as a football club."