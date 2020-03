Cardiff City and Swansea City are in the same division for the first time in five seasons

With the continuation of the season still in doubt and a return to football seemingly months away, how well do you remember what has already been for Cardiff City and Swansea City so far in the 2019-20 Championship season?

Both teams are still in with a chance of a play-off place, should the season continue, but can you identify the finer details which separate the sides after 37 games?