Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack warns of tough times ahead due to coronavirus

Dave Cormack says football may not be played at Pittodrie until 'July, at the earliest'

Aberdeen "face £5m of outgoings with no expected income" due to the coronavirus pandemic, says chairman Dave Cormack.

All senior football in the country has been suspended since 13 March, with no fixed date for a return.

Cormack says the Scottish Premiership club are “doing everything we can to mitigate” a “clearly unsustainable” situation.

“It is hard to comprehend the extent of the unprecedented circumstances we are facing,” said chairman Dave Cormack.

“Our priority has, and will continue to be, the health and well-being of all our employees, including football management and players, our fans and sponsors as well as our suppliers and contractors. We are acutely aware of the anxiety they will be feeling, which is exacerbated by everyone working from home.

“What we do know is that we are facing a collapse of income that is going to be almost impossible to sustain for a prolonged period.”

Aberdeen are fourth in the Premiership, a point off Motherwell who occupy the second Europa League qualifying place.

Derek McInnes’ side were also scheduled to play holders Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final next month before that tournament was postponed indefinitely.

“Three weeks ago we were in a healthy financial position; free of external debt, with £1.5million in the bank,” said Cormack in a statement.

“We had expected income of about £1m from four home league games and the Scottish Cup semi-final and, potentially, £5m in season ticket sales, seasonal hospitality and new shirt sales coming in through mid-July.

“Our monthly running costs are about £1.2m and it’s only prudent to assume that, realistically, there will be no football until July perhaps, at the earliest.

“It is highly unlikely there will be any player sales in the summer. No club, whatever their size, scale or level of investment, can withstand a total lack of income over a period of anything between three to six months.

“The board will recommend a course of action to ensure the club’s future. This will include asking investors, including myself, to support the plan. We will be facing some tough decisions and we will need everyone to come together and play their part in efforts to make sure the club get through this period.”