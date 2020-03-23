Steven Naismith: Hearts captain takes 50% wage cut amid coronavirus crisis

Steven Naismith says he will remain at Hearts regardless of what division they are in next season

Hearts captain Steven Naismith has agreed to take a 50% wage cut in order to help the club survive.

The Scottish Premiership side had asked players and staff to accept a deduction in pay because of the financial impact of the coronavirus crisis.

Owner Ann Budge has said the club would lose £1m in revenue from the suspension of football until at least 30 April.

Striker Naismith, 23, said he will "support his team-mates, whatever decision each of them makes".

The club had said the move was to protect "as many jobs as possible" and avoid redundancies, adding the current situation is unsustainable.

However, Budge has since told staff she hopes to review the wage cut proposal when more detail on Chancellor Rishi Sunak's salary pledge becomes available.

“My family and I feel that, through a long career, football has been very good to us," said Naismith. "Therefore, I personally feel that I can and should accept the 50% reduction in wages.

"I hope this can contribute in some way to the long-term survival of the club at a challenging time and save jobs, especially those that are the lowest earners and hence those who will be struggling the most at this time.

"I know every one of my team-mates have unique circumstances with their finances, homes and families. I can assure everyone they are all doing what they can."